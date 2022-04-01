FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Blustery today, with gusty winds and temperatures only around 40°. Off-and-on light rain with snow mix is expected in the morning.



CLEARING AND COLD TONIGHT

Cold and partly cloudy tonight, low in the mid- to upper-20s.



SATURDAY IS THE BEST DAY OF THE WEEKEND

Sunny to partly sunny for Saturday, warmer, with a high in the lower-50s.

Increasing clouds and rain are likely into Saturday night. Low in the mid-30s into Sunday morning.

Rain/snow mix early Sunday, light rain tapering off into the afternoon. High in the mid-40s.

Partly cloudy and a low around 30° Sunday night.



TEMPERATURES BOUNCING UP AND DOWN NEXT WEEK

Mid- to upper-40s Monday with afternoon shower chance.

Scattered rain Monday night, mixing with wet snow overnight into Tuesday morning. Low in the low- to mid-30s.

Upper-50s Tuesday with partly sunny skies and a shower chance in the afternoon again.

Low- to mid-40s for Tuesday night with a chance for a shower.

Lower-60s with cloudy skies Wednesday and a chance for a few showers.

Lower-40s Wednesday night and a shower chance.



TRENDING COLDER INTO FRIDAY

Lower-50s with isolated rain shower on Thursday.

Lower-30s Thursday night with rain to snow showers.

Lower-40s Friday and a chance for a rain/snow mix.