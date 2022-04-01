FRIDAY OUTLOOK
Blustery today, with gusty winds and temperatures only around 40°. Off-and-on light rain with snow mix is expected in the morning.
CLEARING AND COLD TONIGHT
Cold and partly cloudy tonight, low in the mid- to upper-20s.
SATURDAY IS THE BEST DAY OF THE WEEKEND
Sunny to partly sunny for Saturday, warmer, with a high in the lower-50s.
Increasing clouds and rain are likely into Saturday night. Low in the mid-30s into Sunday morning.
Rain/snow mix early Sunday, light rain tapering off into the afternoon. High in the mid-40s.
Partly cloudy and a low around 30° Sunday night.
TEMPERATURES BOUNCING UP AND DOWN NEXT WEEK
Mid- to upper-40s Monday with afternoon shower chance.
Scattered rain Monday night, mixing with wet snow overnight into Tuesday morning. Low in the low- to mid-30s.
Upper-50s Tuesday with partly sunny skies and a shower chance in the afternoon again.
Low- to mid-40s for Tuesday night with a chance for a shower.
Lower-60s with cloudy skies Wednesday and a chance for a few showers.
Lower-40s Wednesday night and a shower chance.
TRENDING COLDER INTO FRIDAY
Lower-50s with isolated rain shower on Thursday.
Lower-30s Thursday night with rain to snow showers.
Lower-40s Friday and a chance for a rain/snow mix.
Seasonal with sunshine for Saturday, colder for Sunday
