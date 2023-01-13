(WYTV)

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Have your winter gear ready for today. Cloudy with snow showers at times. Colder with lower 30’s and wind chills in the low 20’s. These conditions will hold throughout the day.

Roads could start to slicken this morning. Blustery with 20-25 mph gusts.



ISOLATED LIGHT SNOW AND COLD TONIGHT

Snow shower chance tonight, colder around 20°. We could see up to up to an inch in spots overnight.



COLD SUNSHINE SATURDAY, WARMING UP SUNDAY

Clouds and early flurries, giving way to sunny skies Saturday, chilly, around 30°.

Partly cloudy and cold Saturday night, low around 20°.

Mostly to partly sunny Sunday, warmer in the upper 30’s.

Mostly cloudy Sunday night, low in the mid 20’s.



WARM AND WET FOR NEXT WEEK

Increasing clouds Monday, high in the mid 40’s.

Rain developing Monday night, low in the mid 30’s.

Scattered showers Tuesday, high in the upper 40’s.

Mid 30’s Tuesday night with isolated rain shower chance.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday, high in the mid 40’s.

Rain developing Wednesday night, low in the mid to upper 30’s.

Scattered showers Thursday, high near 50°.

Upper 30’s with isolated shower chance Thursday night.



FALLING TEMPERATURES FRIDAY

Early day high in the upper 30’s next Friday, temperatures falling through the day with a chance for rain/snow mix.