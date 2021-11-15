Blustery with early wintry mix Monday

(WYTV) – Add a few extra minutes Monday to clear some light snow from windshields and there could be some slick spots this morning.

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Light snow or snow/rain mix this morning. Temperatures in the low to mid 30’s but wind chills in the 20’s. mainly a wintry mix early day, with mostly cloudy skies and a chilly high in the upper 30’s. Wind gusts up to 25 mph.



SLIGHTLY WARMER TUESDAY, MILD FOR WEDNESDAY

Skies becoming partly cloudy and upper 20’s tonight. Warming Tuesday, high in the low to mid 40’s and Partly sunny. Partly cloudy and mid 30’s Tuesday night. Warm Wednesday. High in the lower 60’s and partly sunny. Chance for a shower late day.



RAIN LIKELY WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY

rain showers likely Wednesday night and Thursday. Thursday showers and a high in the upper 40’s. Low in the upper 40’s Thursday night with slight chance for a shower.



COOLER FRIDAY WITH WINTRY MIX CHANCE

Upper 30’s for a much cooler Friday. Mostly cloudy with a slight rain/snow mix chance. Upper 20’s and cloudy Friday night. Partly sunny and lower 40’s for Saturday. Mid to upper 30’s Saturday night and cloudy.



SLIGHTLY WARMER SUNDAY, COOLING MONDAY

Rain/snow mix chance in the morning Sunday. High around 50° with a shower chance into the afternoon. Upper 20’s and a snow shower chance Sunday night. Chance for a rain/snow mix Monday, cooler with a high in the low to mid 40’s.