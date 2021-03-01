Blustery winds drive down wind chills into Tuesday morning, Tuesday afternoon remains chilly

Although temperatures won't be where we'd like, Tuesday will be a decent day overall and we do a lot better on temps Wednesday:

TONIGHT

We get a touch of some Arctic air for tonight. A cold northwesterly wind has set up for the region tonight, pulling in much colder temperatures. Overnight lows will drop into the middle to upper teens but the blustery winds will drive overnight wind chills into the single digits. We will have some evening snow showers around as the colder air moves in. A brief burst of snow capable of dropping visibilities and laying a quick coating is possible. Snow chances fade late in the evening with nothing more than a stray, isolated flurry overnight.

TUESDAY

Although it isn’t going to be as warm as the majority would like, it will be a decent day overall. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and still a tad blustery. Highs will near 40° but wind chills will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s during the day. Skies will stay mostly clear Tuesday night. A southwest wind will start pulling warmer air back into the area. As a result, it won’t be as cold of a night with lows in the middle to upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday is currently looking like the nicest day of the workweek. Highs will jump to around 50° with lots of sunshine and some scattered clouds. This will be the warmest afternoon of the workweek. Wednesday night will turn cloudy and it is one of the only chances for precipitation during the workweek. An isolated snow flurry or pocket of drizzle is possible Wednesday night into the early morning Thursday. Overnight lows will drop to the mid-20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

While Wednesday will be the warmest day of the workweek, Thursday is looking like the coldest. Highs will be in the mid-30s and we will have mostly cloudy skies across the area. Temperatures will slowly warm through the end of the weekend and return to near 50° next Monday.

