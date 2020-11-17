Blustery Tuesday ahead with some lake effect snow showers

Blustery winds will drive wind chills into the 20s and touch off some lake effect snow showers Tuesday into Wednesday. Here's an update on the timing and accumulation potential:

TONIGHT

A quick “clipper” moving out of Canada arrives this evening. Clouds increase with spotty showers and sprinkles developing by midnight. We will see scattered rain mixing over to some snow showers overnight. Lake effect snow showers develop by morning as winds turn blustery toward daybreak. Lows drop to the lower 30s. Little accumulation is expected overnight.

TUESDAY

Cold and blustery for the Valley Tuesday. Winds will be out of the northwest at about 10-25MPH. The blustery winds, combined with chilly temperatures only warming to the upper 30s for highs, will lead to chilly wind chills. The “feels like” temperatures will be in the 20s through a large part of the day and may drop into the upper teens by Tuesday evening.

Scattered lake effect snow showers are expected through the morning and afternoon. Snow may mix with rain during the warmer parts of the day. A lot of the snow will melt on contact with the warm ground however, a few bursts of snow may be able to put down a coating to an isolated inch. We will also have the potential for isolated bursts of snow that can drop visibility and lead to brief white-outs.

Spotty snow showers and flurries will begin tapering into the evening as snow chances become more isolated. It will remain cold and blustery Tuesday night. Little accumulation is expected, with a dusting to less than an inch overnight. Lows will drop to the upper 20s but blustery winds will lead to wind chills into the upper teens to lower 20s Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY

The day begins with a chance for a few lingering, isolated snow showers or flurries. The best chance at seeing any snow Wednesday morning will be in the northern snowbelt. The chance for snow tapers off with partly sunny skies expected by Wednesday afternoon. It will remain cooler than average with highs only nearing 40°. Skies will clear out Wednesday evening with a mainly clear night expected. Lows will drop to around 30°.

LOOKING AHEAD

The second half of the week will be much warmer for the area. After Wednesday, each day in the extended outlook is currently looking like near to well above average daytime highs. We will end the workweek with some sun and highs in the mid to upper 50s. The weekend is currently looking like a little more sun for the area with highs warming to the 60s.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.