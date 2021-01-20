Blustery, mainly cloudy Wednesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOKToday we have some light snow for the morning mainly. Be alert for some icy spots, but main roads look to be in decent shape. Temperatures in the upper 20s and wind chills in the upper teens.High today around 33°.

ANNIVERSARY OF THE COLDEST DAY ON RECORD TODAYJanuary 19, 1994 was the coldest day on record at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.We dropped to -22°. WYTV had to go out overnight back then and start the news cars to keep the batteries from dying!

SNOW SHOWERS AHEAD OF COLD PUNCH OF AIRSnow showers develop tonight. Watch for whiteout conditions with pulses of moderate snow at times. An inch to 2" possible. Low in the lower 20s.

COLD WEDNESDAY, BUT WARMER THURSDAYCold with isolated light snow for Wednesday. High only making it to the upper 20s.Temperatures will hold into the upper 20s Wednesday night as a push of warmer air arrives.Cloudy skies with a chance for a few flurries.Mostly cloudy and warmer for Thursday. High in the mid to upper 30s.Low in the mid to upper 20s Thursday night and cloudy.

COLDER FOR THE WEEKENDChance for light snow showers Friday. High in the low to mid 30s.Cloudy and cold Friday night, with a low in the mid to upper teens.Upper 20s for Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies.Mid teens for Saturday night and cloudy.Upper 20s for Sunday with clouds and a slight chance for an isolated flurry or snow shower.Low around 20° Sunday night and a chance for light snow.

WATCHING FOR MIXED PRECIP MONDAY, COLDER TUESDAYA storm will be in the region for Monday, and it could bring a mix of precipitation of sleet, freezing rain or snow. High in the lower 30s.Chance for snow showers Monday night. Low in the lower 20s.Upper 20s for next Tuesday and a chance for snow showers.