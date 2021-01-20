WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Add extra time for travel this morning. We have just over an inch of snow on the ground. Main roads are slushy and wet, but side streets will be snow-covered.
Temperatures in the upper 20s and we have a wind chill in the mid teens.
We won’t warm up today, we’ll actually drop a few degrees into the mid to upper 20s this afternoon.
Mostly cloudy skies into the afternoon and some breaks for sunshine.
CHILLY TONIGHT BUT WARMING UP THURSDAY
Lower 20s tonight and mostly cloudy. A push of warmer air for Thursday will bring temperatures into the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies.
Mid 20s and cloudy Thursday night.
SEASONAL FRIDAY WITH ISOLATED LIGHT SNOW
Colder Friday, with a high in the lower 30s and isolated snow showers under cloudy skies.
Upper teens Friday night and a chance for isolated light snow or flurries.
CHILLY WEEKEND
Mostly cloudy and chilly Saturday. High in the mid 20s.
Mid teens for Saturday night and cloudy.
Chance for afternoon snow showers Sunday, high in the upper 20s.
Mid 20s Sunday night with a chance for a snow shower.
WINTRY MIX TO START THE WEEK
Monday will be in the low to mid 30s with a chance for mixed precipitation, or rain or snow.
Chance for sleet or freezing rain as well at times.
Upper 20s and a few isolated snow showers Monday night.
Cloudy skies and patchy snow showers Tuesday. High in the lower 30s.
Upper teens for Tuesday night with a chance for an isolated snow shower.
Lower 30s Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated snow showers.
Blustery, mainly cloudy Wednesday
Warming up Thursday ahead of a cold weekend
WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK