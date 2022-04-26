TONIGHT

A frost advisory is in effect for Columbiana County tonight. Patchy frost is possible as temps drop to the mid-30s. We will also have a chance for spotty showers developing, mixing with snow toward morning. Winds will be blustery through the night and wind chills will also be dropping. Wind chills as low as around 25° are possible by daybreak.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday is going to be chilly! High temperatures will only make it to around 40°. Skies will be mostly cloudy with spotty rain and snow showers throughout the day. Winds will be blustery, driving wind chills down to between 25° – 35° at times. The chance for spotty rain and snow showers continues through the early evening. Skies will clear out overnight and temperatures will turn quite cold. Lows drop to the mid-20s. We will be close to a record Thursday morning. The record is 24° set in 1946. Frost/hard freeze is likely by daybreak so you will want to cover or move indoors any cold-sensitive plants.

THURSDAY

After the frosty morning comes a pretty nice day. Skies will be sunny throughout the day. Though it will still be a tad on the cool side, it will be much warmer than Wednesday. Highs will reach the lower 50s. Thursday night will also be quiet and dry. Skies remain clear and lows will be around 30°. Once again, frost is likely and cold-sensitive plants will need to be tended to before bed.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday will be an even warmer afternoon as highs jump toward the upper 50s. We will have another dry day with mostly sunny skies to wrap up the workweek. Frost will be a concern again Friday night with patchy frost possible into Saturday morning. We return to the 60s for highs Saturday with a dry kickoff for the weekend. Skies will be partly sunny. The chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Sunday with highs in the mid-60s. Scattered rain and thunderstorms develop for the second half of the day. We will also have scattered rain and storms around on Monday with highs warming to the 70s. Temps fall back to the mid-60s Tuesday with a chance for some lingering showers in the area.

