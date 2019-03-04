Blustery and colder Monday Video

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Be prepared for snow-covered roads and icy spots for the morning commute. Between 2" and 4" of snow fell Sunday afternoon and evening. Main roads are treated but slushy. Side streets will be snow-covered.

Temperatures in the middle teens this morning with wind chills in the single digits. High today in the lower 20's. Normal highs in early March? Lower 40's. Chance for flurries with clouds and sunshine today.

COLD NIGHTS AHEAD

Temperatures around 10° into Tuesday morning. Wind chill could be as low as -8°. Partly cloudy and cold to start Tuesday. High around 20° with a chance for afternoon snow showers. Up to a half inch possible.

CHILLY WITH FLURRIES WEDNESDAY

Single-digit temperatures into Wednesday morning. Cloudy skies and temperatures around 20° for a high on Wednesday.

WARMING TREND LATE WEEK AND WEEKEND

Thursday high in the upper 20's. Warmer still for Friday, high in the upper 30's. Chance for a rain or snow mix Friday and Friday night.

MILD AND DRY SATURDAY

Partly to mostly sunny Saturday, high in the mid 40's. Rain likely late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Chance for rain to mix with snow overnight. Low in the lower 30's.

WARMEST DAY IS SUNDAY

Sunday expect scattered rain showers and mild temperatures in the low to mid 50's. Falling afternoon temperatures. Upper 20's into Monday morning.

COLDER MONDAY WITH RAIN TO SNOW MIX

High on Monday in the upper 30's. Chance for rain/snow mix early. with scattered snow showers into the afternoon.