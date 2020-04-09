Blustery and cold with some snow tonight

Brrrr! Cold and blustery tonight with the (unwelcome) return of some snow. At least the weekend is looking decent -- Weekend outlook here:

TONIGHT

Active weather tonight as colder air surges into the Valley. Temperatures will drop to the lower 30s by daybreak. The cold will be accompanied by gusty wind, gusting to around 40MPH at times into the night. This will help drive wind chills down to between 15° – 25° through the night.

The other story is the (unwelcome) return of some snowflakes to the forecast. Scattered showers will start mixing with some snow by late evening. Lake effect rain and snow showers are expected to develop overnight. As temperatures settle into the lower 30s, the mix of rain and snow is likely to turn to a period of all snow.

FRIDAY

A very chilly day to end the workweek. Temperatures will only reach the lower 40s for daytime highs and gusty winds will continue. Daytime wind chills will be between 25° – 35°. The day will begin with some scattered snow showers, mixing with rain. The chance for rain and snow will start to taper off into the afternoon with a chance for a little sunshine.

Though still blustery, the winds will start to let up a little bit into Friday night. The chance for rain and snow will also end by late-evening. Expect patchy clouds overnight as lows drop into the upper 20s. Wind chills Friday night as low as 15° – 25° are possible, especially early in the night.

SATURDAY

Saturday will be a much nicer day compared to Friday. It will be a little warmer with highs jumping to the lower to mid-50s. Skies will be partly sunny. Clouds will increase Saturday night with a few overnight sprinkles possible. Temperatures drop to the lower 40s.

SUNDAY

Another warm day Sunday as highs climb to the mid-60s. The warmer temperatures come with mostly cloudy skies. The day won’t be a washout but a few showers or sprinkles are possible through the day. The chance for rain will be increasing into Sunday evening with rain becoming likely after sunset and into the overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

Another cold front will sweep through the area Monday. This will be accompanied by more rain showers. Colder air on the back side of the front will stick around through the middle of next week. Highs will be below average Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

