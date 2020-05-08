Blast of Arctic air bringing record cold and chance for snow to the Valley

The next few days will definitely have you saying "UGH!" -- Here's a breakdown of the record cold and the impacts on the weekend:

**PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT**

Freeze Warnings have been issued for the entire region Friday night into Saturday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s by Saturday morning, allowing for a hard freeze. If you have plants that have started to bloom and are sensitive to cold, consider covering them to prevent damage. Plants waiting to go into the ground or freshly planted are also susceptible to damage from the cold and should be covered or brought indoors if possible. There are additional chances for frost and freezing conditions through early next week.

TONIGHT

Skies will be partly to mostly clear this evening with increasing clouds expected overnight. The gusty afternoon winds will calm into the night. Temperatures drop to the mid-30s. There is a low chance for some spots to reach the lower 30s which may allow for isolated pockets of frost to occur but a widespread frost is not expected tonight.

FRIDAY

Skies turn overcast Friday morning with an increasing chance for showers and sprinkles. Showers will start to move in by late-morning. The rain may struggle to reach the ground initially, having to overcome some dry air at the surface but the atmosphere will moisten up into the afternoon. Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue into the early evening. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

Any showers lingering into early evening may mix with a few snowflakes before tapering off by late evening. Temperatures will turn much colder, approaching record lows Friday night. Winds will begin picking up, blowing in out of the northwest. This will drive Arctic air into the region and lows will drop to the upper 20s by Saturday morning. The record for Saturday is 28° set in 1983. A Freeze Warning has been issued for the area due to the below freezing temperatures and the risk for damage to blooming landscaping and gardens. Scattered lake-effect snow showers will develop overnight into early Saturday morning with wind chills dropping to as low as the middle to upper teens.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

The day starts with temperatures at or near record lows, in the upper 20s. Blustery wind is likely with wind chills in the upper teens to lower 20s through the morning. Scattered lake-effect snow showers are expected to develop before sunrise and continue through the morning. There will be a chance for bursts of snow heavy enough to produce white-out conditions and put down a quick coating on traditionally cooler surfaces. Thundersnow is also possible, especially closer to the lakes.

Scattered snow showers remain possible Saturday afternoon and may mix with rain as temperatures near 40°. Wind chills in the afternoon as low as the lower 30s are expected. There are two additional records we will be close to Saturday. The record for coldest daytime high temperature for May 9th is 39° set in 1966 and the coldest daytime high on record for the entire month of May is 38° which occurred May 8th, 1947.

Saturday night

A lingering snow shower or flurry is possible early Saturday evening. Expect partly to mostly clear skies overnight with clouds clearing out a bit. Winds will also let up a bit through the night. Lows will be around 30° meaning this will be another night where frost and a hard freeze are concerns.

Sunday

Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms and “Like-a-moms!” The news is a little better for Sunday with temperatures warming a little bit. Peeks of sunshine are possible early in the day. Overcast skies are expected through the afternoon. Daytime highs warm to the mid-50s. There will be a chance for late-afternoon and evening showers. Rain becomes likely into Sunday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

The cool weather carries over into early next week. Highs will be in the 40s Monday with more rain and another low chance at seeing a few more snowflakes. Monday night into Tuesday morning poses another decent chance for frost or a freeze. The temperatures begin warming into the middle and latter part of next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.