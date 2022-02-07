Black ice possible as colder temps return for Tuesday

TONIGHT

Black ice is possible overnight into Tuesday morning as colder air returns to the Valley. Lows will drop to the upper teens by morning. We will have mostly cloudy skies through the night. A few snow showers or even a little patchy drizzle are possible as that cold builds in. The chance for a passing snow shower or flurry lingers into Tuesday morning. Little accumulation is expected. A light breeze will drive wind chills down toward the lower teens by daybreak.

TUESDAY

A colder day is ahead Tuesday. Highs will struggle to reach the upper 20s. We will have a lot of clouds around through the day. A few flurries remain possible in the morning. The chance for any snowflakes fades into the afternoon and clouds break up a bit into the early evening.

The coldest part of our Tuesday night will be the evening. Temperatures will drop to the lower 20s by the late evening. Expect temperatures to slowly rise overnight as a south-southwesterly wind pulls in warmer air for the Valley. Readings rise to around 30° by daybreak Wednesday. The breaks in the clouds fill back in as the warmer air arrives overnight.

WEDNESDAY

Expect more clouds than sunshine throughout the day Wednesday. It will be warmer than Tuesday as highs jump back to around 40°. A brisk southwesterly wind is expected throughout the day. We will also have a chance for snow showers and a mix of rain and snow during the day. A few snow showers remain in the forecast into Wednesday night with lows falling to the mid-20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our pattern remains active right through the end of the week. A few more snow showers are expected Thursday with highs in the mid-30s. We will have highs in the mid-30s again Friday with a scattered mix of rain and snow. Temps drop back to the lower 30s Saturday and the chance for snow showers lingers in the area. The only real cold in the current forecast is around Sunday. Lows Saturday night fall into the single digits. Highs Sunday will be around 20° followed by lows returning to the single digits Sunday night.

