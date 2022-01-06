Bitter cold Thursday morning, snow likely tonight

(WYTV)

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Colder this morning with temperatures in the mid teens, and wind chills in the single digits.

Flurries this morning, with chance for snow showers this afternoon. A dusting possible. High in the mid 20’s.



SNOW LIKELY TONIGHT, LIGHT ACCUMULATIONS

Scattered snow tonight, an inch or less. Low in the middle teens.



COLD FRIDAY, MAINLY CLOUDY SKIES

Clouds and sunshine Friday, with a chance for light snow in the snowbelt. High in the mid 20’s.

Partly cloudy and cold Friday night, low in the middle teens.



WARMING INTO THE WEEKEND

Partly sunny Saturday, high in the lower 30’s.

We stay in the lower 30’s Saturday night, chance for snow showers mixing with rain overnight as we begin to warm up.



Upper 30’s with rain showers likely Sunday. In the morning and late day we could see a mix of rain/snow, but the overall precipitation will be rain.

Sunday night chance for early snow showers, mainly cloudy overnight. Low in the mid to upper teens.



COLDEST AIR OF THE SEASON EARLY WEEK

Chance for lake effect snow showers Monday. High in the lower 20’s.

Chance for lake effect snow showers Monday night, low in the lower teens. Lower 20’s again Tuesday with chance for lake effect snow showers.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday, high around 30°.

Partly cloudy and cold Wednesday night, low in the upper teens.

Partly cloudy Thursday, with a high in the low to mid 30’s.