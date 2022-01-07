Bitter cold Friday with isolated snow showers

FRIDAY OUTLOOK
Chance snow showers today, a dusting possible to an inch. Mainly cloudy and cold, with a high in the lower-20s.
SNOW SHOWERS EARLY EVENING
Early snow shower chance tonight, cold, with a low in the middle teens. Up to an inch possible. Clearing overnight.
WARMING THIS WEEKEND, WINTRY MIX SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly sunny and warmer Saturday, high near 35°.
Chance for snow, sleet or rain Saturday night. Be alert for slick roads Saturday night and overnight.
Becoming all rain late into Sunday morning. Low in the lower-30s.
Rain likely Sunday, high in the upper-30s.
COLDER SUNDAY NIGHT AND EARLY WEEK
Chance for rain/snow early evening Sunday night, then cloudy into Monday. Low in the mid-to upper-teens. Cold into Monday, high only in the lower-20s with scattered lake-effect snow showers.
Cold with a chance for lake effect snow showers Monday night, low around 10°.
Early snow shower chance Tuesday, partly sunny. High in the lower-20s.
Partly cloudy and low in the middle-teens Tuesday night.
WARMING INTO MID-WEEK
Warmer Wednesday. High in the mid-30s and partly sunny.
Upper-20s and cloudy Wednesday night.
Mid-30s and mostly cloudy Thursday.
Mid-20s Thursday night and cloudy.
Cloudy Friday, slight chance for light snow. High near 35°.
