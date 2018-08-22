Big temperature change Wednesday Video

WET WEATHER CONTINUES, TEMPERATURES DROP

Temperatures will turn noticeably cooler Wednesday as cooler, drier air begins settling in to the region. You will have a mild start to the day with morning lows in the mid-60s. Showers will begin developing through the morning commute. These will be coming off the lake and be touched off by the cooler airmass moving into our area.

Highs Wednesday will only reach the lower 70s. It will be a breezy afternoon and scattered lake-effect rain showers are expected. An isolated thunderstorm will be possible. There is also a chance for a few pockets of hail due to the cold airmass.

CHILLY WEDNESDAY NIGHT AHEAD

The threat for showers ends early in the evening and skies will begin clearing out. As skies clear and the sun sets, we will see temperatures quickly dropping. Expect readings in the 50s by 11 p.m., with lows falling to the low 50s by daybreak Thursday.

FANTASTIC THURSDAY & FRIDAY

High pressure takes control of our weather Thursday and will provide abundant sunshine through much of the day. Temperatures will remain cooler with highs reaching the mid-70s. Thursday night does turn chilly again, with clear skies and lows falling back to the lower 50s. Friday will be another day with lots of sunshine. Clouds are expected to begin increasing into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We won't be rid of the heat and humidity for too long. Humidity begins to rise again Saturday night, with a much more humid day expected Sunday. Monday and Tuesday of next week will be warm and humid with highs building into the middle to upper 80s. The risk for spotty, pop-up showers or storms will return with the warmer, more humid weather.

