Better weather in the forecast for your Sunday

Sunshine and low humidity stay in the forecast for most of next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly cloudy with a stray leftover shower possible tonight…Low: 66
— Becoming mostly sunny Sunday…High: 83 Low: 60
— Partly sunny Monday…High: 85 Low: 62
— Mostly sunny Tuesday…High: 86 Low: 63
— Sunny skies Wednesday…High: 85 Low: 64
— Sunny skies Thursday…High: 87 Low: 65
— Mostly sunny with a spotty shower possible Friday…High: 89 Low: 68
— A spotty shower possible next Saturday…High: 86 Low: 66
— More spotty showers possible next Sunday…High: 84