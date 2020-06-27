Better weather in the forecast for your Sunday

TONIGHTScattered thunderstorms are likely overnight tonight. A few isolated storms are possible before midnight this evening. More numerous, scattered storms are expected to move into the region from the west/northwest after midnight. Some of these overnight storms may be a bit feisty with gusty wind or large hail. Any of these storms may produce heavy rainfall. The tornado threat is low but not zero There is a slight chance for an isolated storm to develop some weak rotation as the warm front lifts through the region overnight. It will be very humid with dew points jumping to the upper 60s. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s to around 70°.

WEEKEND OUTLOOKSaturdayRounds of rain and thunderstorms are likely across the area Saturday, with the potential for strong to severe storms continuing through the day. The morning begins with the risk for another round of scattered thunderstorms developing mid to late-morning. Clouds may thin enough early in the afternoon for some peeks of sun. Any sun would spike temps to around 80° and put more energy into the atmosphere. A second round of scattered thunderstorms is expected to develop over the area mid to late afternoon and continue into the evening. This second round has the higher potential to include strong to severe storms. The primary severe threat will be severe wind gusts and pockets of large hail. The tornado threat is low for Saturday. Also an elevated concern will be the potential for areas of flash flooding to occur. Rounds of heavy rain are likely through the day and areas that receive multiple rounds of torrential rains will be susceptible to flash flooding.