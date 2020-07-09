Better chance of rain and storms Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES

– Isolated storm threat this evening. Some storms may drop heavy rain and have frequent lightning. The threat wraps up through the early overnight hours.

– Muggy conditions will be sticking around for the overnight hours. Another hot day on tap for Friday with highs in the low 90s.

– Risk of showers and thunderstorms increases through the day Friday. We will see a better chance of rain and storms than we have seen lately.

– Temperatures “cool off” into the 80s for the weekend and early next week. But the heat makes a return!