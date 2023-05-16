YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are moving into the middle of spring, and many have already planted their garden or put flowers in across the area.

We are getting closer to the end of frost season. On average, the last frost in Youngstown, Ohio is on May 18.

There is a chance for frost this week, and many plants are in the range of their growth that a heavy frost could create a problem.

What is the best way to protect my plant from frost?

You have three options when it comes to frost developing on your plants in your yard or garden:

If you can, you can bring them into the house or garage. You can cover them. You can do nothing and risk losing the plant from frost exposure

Of course, the third option is not what most of us would want after working hard in the garden or in your flowerbed this spring.

The best way to protect your plant is to bring them inside until the frost exposure has passed. Of course, this will not work on many plants and trees that are too large, or that have already been planted in the ground.

The second-best option is to cover your plants overnight to keep the frost away.

Adobe Stock

What is the best way to cover my plant, garden or tree when it frosts?

When you go to cover your plants for frost, you have options. You can simply cover the plant with any object such as a bucket, box, bottle, cup, etc. Any item will work as long as it is reaching the ground and can trap the warmer air inside through the night and into the early morning.

If you are covering a large area, fabric works great and can cover many plants or a bigger bush or tree.

A fabric cover — such as a sheet, pillow sheet, towel or comforter — is a good choice because it can allow moisture to escape as well as capture the heat from the ground to protect the plant, or tree, from frost.

You are trying to trap the warmer air from the ground to protect your plant from the colder air that develops near the ground throughout the night and early morning.

Can I use plastic to cover my plant or tree when it frosts?

The answer is yes. This may not be your best option if you can find another way to cover your plant.

You can use plastic to cover your plant, but it is a good idea to not let the plastic touch the plant.

The reason you don’t want the plastic to touch the plant is that the barrier can hold moisture against the plant’s tissue as temperatures fall toward freezing. This can result in creating damage to the plant.

One way to use plastic and stay safe is to drape the plant and have some sort of stake support around it keeping the plastic from touching the plant.

You will want to remove the cover as early as you can in the morning when the temperatures warm. The sunlight will help warm them and the removal of the cover will help the air circulate.

Should I water my plants or garden before a frost?

Watering a plant can actually help your plant fight off frost. You will want to give your plants an early drink by watering early in the day before a frost is forecast. This will allow the plant to absorb the water to support its plant cells. The plant’s cells will be less stressed when they have a drink of water. This could help fight off frost damage.

