Below average temperatures continue into the weekend

Average highs for the time of year are in the lower 40s and the next few days will only warm to the 30s -- The pattern shifts next week with well above average temperatures arriving:

TONIGHT

Flurries will be around early this evening and taper off into the night. Clouds will break overnight and winds will remain blustery. Lows will be around 20° but brisk winds will force wind chills down into the middle to lower teens through the night.

FRIDAY

Cold temperatures persist to end the workweek. Friday is looking dry and it will be a battle of the sun and clouds. A stream of clouds coming off the northern Great Lakes is likely to block sun for a lot of the area early. As winds start to shift and drive that deck of clouds further east, we will see skies turning partly to mostly sunny. It will remain blustery with highs only reaching the mid-30s. Winds stay blustery and will keep wind chills in the 20s through the day. Clouds increase again Friday night as the atmosphere moistens up a bit. There will be a chance for additional spotty flurries developing overnight into Saturday morning. Lows fall to the lower 20s and wind chills drop back into the teens overnight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday will be another cold day with plenty of clouds and a chance for a few peeks of sun. Isolated snow flurries are possible with highs only warming to the lower to mid-30s. Once again, blustery winds remain a variable for the area and will drive wind chills down into the upper teens to lower 20s through the day.

Saturday Night

Clouds break up a bit Saturday night and the winds finally drop a bit. Still, wind chills into the lower teens are possible at times with a light breeze in place and temperatures settling into the upper teens by daybreak Sunday.

Sunday

Sunday will be the transition day as temperatures begin heading in the other direction. Expect lots of sun with some scattered clouds. It will be a dry day and a bit warmer in the afternoon with highs approaching 40°. The temperatures drop back into the 20s Sunday night and will be much warmer Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Next week will be much warmer than this week. Highs return to the 50s Monday and will near 60° Tuesday. Both days are looking dry with some sun. Highs will be in the 60s Wednesday and also Thursday, with a chance that we may be able to near middle to upper 60s heading into late next week. The strength of an area of low pressure to our west by the middle of next week will play a role in how warm the temperatures spike mid-week and we will have a chance that we have to boost highs even warmer as we get better data — Fingers crossed for that! As of now, the next chance for some showers will be late next week.

