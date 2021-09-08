Becoming sunny Wednesday afternoon

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s.
High today in the mid 70’s. Morning showers and isolated thunderstorms. Chance for a spotty shower or storm into the afternoon, mainly partly sunny.
COOLER TONIGHT AND THURSDAY
Cooler Wednesday night with partly cloudy skies. Low in the mid 50’s.
Partly sunny Thursday with an isolated shower at times. Cool, with a high in the lower 70’s.
Clearing and chilly Thursday night into Friday. Low in the lower 50’s.
NICE WEATHER FRIDAY, DRY AND COOL FOR HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Mostly sunny Friday and through the weekend.
Sunshine Friday, with a high in the mid 70’s.
Partly cloudy Friday night. Low in the lower 50’s.
WARMING SECOND-HALF OF THE WEEKEND
Sunny Saturday with a high in the upper 70’s.
Low around 60° and partly cloudy Saturday night.
Warm Sunday, high in the low to mid 80’s and sunshine and clouds.
Lower 60’s Sunday night and partly cloudy.
A LITTLE COOLER MONDAY
Sunshine and some clouds Monday, high in the upper 70’s.
Partly cloudy and a low in the low to mid 50’s Monday night.
Low to mid 80’s and mostly sunny Tuesday.
Mostly clear and low in the lower 60’s Tuesday night.
Partly sunny with isolated shower or storm chance next Wednesday.