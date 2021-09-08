Becoming sunny Wednesday afternoon

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) - All across the state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, parents and students voiced their opposition to the new school mask mandate. Locally, a group of about 12 people held signs and wore shirts outside the West Middlesex school complex. One message was, "I don't co-parent with the government."

Governor Tom Wolf announced last week that he was reversing course on letting each district decide their own mask policy by imposing a mandate through an order drafted by Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam.