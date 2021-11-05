Becoming sunny Friday

(WYTV)
FRIDAY OUTLOOK
Patchy fog and frost this morning. Temperatures in the mid to upper 20’s.
Becoming mostly sunny and upper 40’s today.
A FEW PLAYOFF GAMES TONIGHT
Chilly tonight for high school football playoffs. We’ll be in the mid 30’s by end of the games.
Partly cloudy and a low in the mid 20’s with frost for Saturday morning.
SEASONAL AND SUNNY FOR THE WEEKEND
Warming into the lower 50’s and mostly sunny Saturday.
Low to mid 30’s and partly cloudy Saturday night.
Sunshine Sunday, warming into the upper 50’s.
Mid 30’s and partly cloudy Sunday night.
LEAF-CLEANING WEATHER FOR THE BEGINNING OF THE WEEK
Lower 60’s and sunshine and clouds for Monday.
Lower 40’s and mostly clear for Monday night.
Low to mid 60’s Tuesday and partly to mostly sunny.
Mid to upper 40’s for a mild night Tuesday night.
SHOWER CHANCES, CONTINUED MILD MID TO LATE WEEK
Chance for a shower Wednesday and temperatures in the mid to upper 50’s.
Mid 40’s Wednesday night and a chance for a shower with mostly cloudy skies.
High around 60° Thursday and mostly cloudy with a shower chance.
40° into Friday morning next week. Chance for a shower.
Low to mid 50’s next Friday and mostly cloudy with a shower chance.