FRIDAY OUTLOOK
Morning clouds and temperatures in the upper-60s.
Becoming mostly sunny Friday and a high of around 80° and not as humid.
Mostly clear and cool tonight in the upper-50s.
SUNSHINE AND SEASONAL WEEKEND
Sunshine for Saturday, high in the lower-80s.
Mostly clear skies Saturday night, low in the upper-50s.
Partly sunny Sunday, high in the low to mid-80s.
Mostly clear Sunday night, low in the lower-60s.
RAIN CHANCES PICK UP TUESDAY
Mid-80s Monday with a chance for a shower into the afternoon.
Mid to upper-60s Monday night with a slight shower chance.
Isolated showers and storms Tuesday. High in the low to mid-80s.
Isolated storms Tuesday night, low in the mid-60s.
HOT WEATHER MID TO LATE WEEK
Upper-80s Wednesday with temperatures creeping close to 90°.
Partly cloudy and 70° Wednesday night.
Hazy sunshine Thursday, high in the low to mid-90s.
Chance for showers or storms Friday, high around 90°.
