FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Morning clouds and temperatures in the upper-60s.

Becoming mostly sunny Friday and a high of around 80° and not as humid.

Mostly clear and cool tonight in the upper-50s.



SUNSHINE AND SEASONAL WEEKEND

Sunshine for Saturday, high in the lower-80s.

Mostly clear skies Saturday night, low in the upper-50s.

Partly sunny Sunday, high in the low to mid-80s.

Mostly clear Sunday night, low in the lower-60s.



RAIN CHANCES PICK UP TUESDAY

Mid-80s Monday with a chance for a shower into the afternoon.

Mid to upper-60s Monday night with a slight shower chance.

Isolated showers and storms Tuesday. High in the low to mid-80s.

Isolated storms Tuesday night, low in the mid-60s.



HOT WEATHER MID TO LATE WEEK

Upper-80s Wednesday with temperatures creeping close to 90°.

Partly cloudy and 70° Wednesday night.

Hazy sunshine Thursday, high in the low to mid-90s.

Chance for showers or storms Friday, high around 90°.