Becoming mostly sunny Monday and warm

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Partly sunny and mid 60’s with dew points in the mid 60’s. Stay hydrated today and take frequent breaks if working outside. Clouds give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. High in the mid to upper 80’s.



NOT AS STICKY TONIGHT

Less humid air will arrive late day and into the overnight. Partly cloudy and mild, with a low in the lower 60’s.



NICE TUESDAY, SLIGHT SHOWER OR STORM CHANCE WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny Tuesday with a high in the mid to upper 80’s and dew points in the lower 60’s. Partly cloudy Tuesday night, with a low in the mid 60’s. Increasing humidity as we get into Wednesday. Partly to mostly sunny Wednesday. Slight chance for an isolated shower or storm. Mid 60’s Wednesday night with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms.



STORM CHANCE THURSDAY, COOLER FRIDAY

Chance for showers and storms Thursday. High in the lower 80’s. Low 60’s Thursday night, with a chance for a stray shower. Mostly sunny and cooler for Friday. High in the mid 70’s. Partly cloudy and cool Friday night. Low in the low to mid 50’s.



NICE SATURDAY, SLIGHT STORM CHANCE SUNDAY

High around 80° Saturday and mostly sunny. Lower 60’s Saturday night and partly cloudy. Low 80’s Sunday with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Mid 50’s Sunday night and partly cloudy skies. A slight chance for a shower or storm. Mid 70’s next Monday with mostly sunny skies.