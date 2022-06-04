A cold front pushed through our area early this morning, which will lead to beautiful weather conditions across the Valley this weekend. Today, high temperatures will rise into the low- to mid-70s with abundant sunshine.

Tonight, temperatures will drop into the low-50s with partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow, the winds will blow out of the southeast leading to warmer temperatures and some clouds with highs in the upper-70s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies. High temperatures are in the low to mid-70s. Winds northwest at 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures in the low 50s. Calm winds.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. High temperatures are in the upper-70s. Southeast wind at 5-10 MPH.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Monday will be warm with high temperatures in the mid-80s and increasing clouds. A cold front will start to push into the Valley late Monday night with a chance of showers. The majority of the rain will fall on Tuesday as showers and thunderstorms associated with a cold front push into the area.

Right now, widespread severe thunderstorms are not expected. Rain chances will linger into Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper-70s and mostly cloudy skies. Friday looks nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s.