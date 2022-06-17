RADAR AND SATELLITE

A cold front has passed through our area. A very small chance for a sprinkle is possible tonight. Otherwise, high pressure will keep us dry for Father’s Day weekend.

TEMPERATURES

Temperatures are currently around 80 degrees in the Valley. It will get somewhat cooler overnight, dropping into the low 50s for the low.

EVENING OUTLOOK

A few clouds may develop tonight with a very small chance for a sprinkle. Temperatures will drop into the low 50s for tonight’s low.

DAYBREAK OUTLOOK

A nice outlook to start Saturday, but a bit cooler. Things stay clear as temperatures warm into the low to mid-60s by noon.

FUTURE TRACKER

Things will stay quiet for tonight. A few clouds could develop and there is a very small chance for an isolated sprinkle as temperatures drop into the low 50s. Tomorrow will start calm, expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures only getting to around 70 degrees for the high. calm weather will remain in the forecast for tomorrow night as things stay clear. Temperatures will drop into the low 50s. Father’s Day weather is also looking great with mostly sunny skies and temperatures around 70 again.

TONIGHT

A few clouds may develop with the smallest chance for an isolated sprinkle. However, the weather should stay calm with low temperatures around 50 degrees.

SATURDAY

A nice day ahead to start the weekend. Mostly sunny skies with temperatures near 70 for the high,

7-DAY OUTLOOK

The weather stays nice for Father’s Day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Monday, a small chance for showers enters the forecast as temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday, expect sunny skies and hot temperatures nearing 90 on the first official day of summer. Wednesday, a chance for showers returns with temperatures in the upper 80s. Thursday clears up for mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s. Friday, expect partly sunny skies with a slight chance for an evening shower with temperatures in the mid-80s.