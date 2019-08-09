Beautiful weekend starts Friday

The next chance of rain doesn't come until Tuesday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

It will be partly cloudy and less humid Friday morning, with a low to mid-60s and dew points in the upper-50s. Get set for a beautiful stretch of days!

Friday, it will be mostly sunny, with a high in the upper-70s. Dew points will stay in the upper-50s for a pleasant day outdoors.

It will be partly cloudy overnight and cool, with a low falling into the mid-50s.

PERFECT WEEKEND WEATHER

Sunshine and a few clouds are expected Saturday, and it will be a tad on the cool side, with highs in the mid-70s.

The low will be in the mid-50s Saturday night, with a few clouds. It will be mostly sunny on Sunday and a bit warmer, with a high around 80°.

Temperatures in the upper-50s are expected, going into Monday morning.

WARMING MONDAY/STORMS LIKELY TUESDAY

It will be partly sunny and a nice day on Monday. It’ll be a bit warmer and more humid.

The high will be in the low- to mid-80s.

Temperatures in the low- to mid-60s are expected into Tuesday morning, with partly cloudy skies.

Scattered showers are likely Tuesday as another punch of cooler air moves into the Great Lakes. The high will be around 80°.

Temperatures fall into the lower-60s Tuesday night, with a chance for isolated storms.

The high is forecasted to be 80° on Wednesday. It’s expected to be partly sunny with a 30% chance for an isolated shower or storm.

Temperatures in the upper-50s are expected into Thursday morning. It will be partly sunny to end the workweek.

Thursday will be partly sunny and cooler, with a high in the mid- to upper-70s.

Temperatures in the mid-50s are expected Friday morning, along with partly cloudy skies. The high will be in the mid-70s.