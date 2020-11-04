Beautiful Wednesday ahead, temperatures continue climbing

Temperatures will be around 10° above average Wednesday, will jump to around 15°-20° above by the weekend -- Here's what to plan for:

TONIGHT

No weather worries overnight tonight. Temperatures will be dropping to around 40° by daybreak. We will have clear skies through the night.

WEDNESDAY

Temperatures will continue warming Wednesday. Highs will approach the mid-60s and we’ve got a beautiful day setting up for the area. Skies will be mainly sunny throughout the day. There will be an increase in clouds Wednesday night with temperatures in the mid-40s for lows.

THURSDAY

Thursday isn’t going to be as sunny of a day but will still be warm. Expect a period of mostly cloudy skies with peeks of sunshine. Highs will reach the lower 60s. Those clouds will begin clearing out Thursday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

The end of the week and weekend are looking beautiful! Highs will be around 15°-20° above average as we approach 70°. We will have a lot of weekend sun and several days with back-to-back highs around 70°. The next chance for showers remains several days out.