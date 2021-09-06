Beautiful weather Labor Day

LABOR DAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy and mid 50’s this morning. Sunshine and a few clouds today. High in the mid to upper 70’s.



DRY AND COOL FOR EVENING FAIRGOERS

Nice tonight for the Shinedown concert at 7pm at the Fair. Have a hoodie for the concert, it’ll be in the low to mid 60’s toward the end of the show. Overnight low in the mid 50’s.



BACK TO SCHOOL AND WORK TUESDAY

Sunshine and a few clouds Tuesday heading back to work and school.

Slightly warmer as an approaching cold front will bring in warmer air from the South. High in the lower 80’s and mainly sunny.



DAMP WEATHER LIKELY TUESDAY NIGHT AND INTO WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

Rain showers likely into Tuesday evening. Isolated thunderstorms as well.

Low in the low to mid 60’s.

Mid 70’s Wednesday with isolated storms and high in the mid 70’s.

Isolated shower or storm chance Wednesday night, with a low in the mid 50’s.

Chance for a shower on Thursday, high in the low to mid 70’s.

Partly cloudy and low in the lower 50’s Thursday night.



NICE WEATHER LATE WEEK AND THIS UPCOMING WEEKEND

Mostly sunny Friday and a high in the low to mid 70’s.

Low to mid 50’s Friday night and clear for football games.

A push of warmer air into next weekend. High Saturday in the mid to upper 70’s. Partly to mostly sunny.

Mid 50’s and partly cloudy Saturday night.

Upper 70’s and partly sunny on Sunday.

Mid 50’s Sunday night and partly cloudy.

Upper 70’s next Monday and partly sunny.