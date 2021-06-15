Beautiful weather for your Tuesday

Partly cloudy skies for your Tuesday with low humidity and highs in the 70s! This beautiful weather will last through Thursday. Pollen will remain moderate for the trees and grasses. Chance for storms arrive Friday and last into Saturday with highs in the 80s. Sunday appears to remain rain-free, but more is set to arrive by Monday.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 73
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 46
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 71
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 44
FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30% PM)
High: 81 Low: 57
SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 80 Low: 63
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 56
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 80 Low: 58