Plan on mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this evening. Plan on partly cloudy skies to mostly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures falling to near 60 degrees. Sunday and Monday are both looking dry with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s on Sunday. It will be warmer on Monday with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s.

Sunday and Monday are both looking nice with lots of sunshine and temperatures climbing into the mid- to upper-80s for highs. Unsettled weather returns early next week. Chances for rain return to the forecast on Tuesday and around through the end of the work week. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper-80s each day. Next weekend is looking dry and cooler with high temperatures in the low-80s.