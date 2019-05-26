Beautiful weather ahead for your Memorial Day Video

WEATHER HEADLINES:



-- A few leftover showers tonight and cooler with lows in the low 50s

-- Sunny with low humidity for your Memorial Day...highs in the upper 70s

-- Showers and storms possible late Monday evening into Tuesday morning

-- Warmth and humidity return for the start of your new work week as do chances for storms

-- Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s Tuesday through Thursday

-- Sunny, a bit cooler, and less humid for next weekend with highs in the mid 70s and just a small chance for showers

