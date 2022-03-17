(WYTV)

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy and temperatures in the low to mid 40’s this morning.

We got the luck of the Irish today! Mostly sunny and a high around 70°.

Partly cloudy and upper 40’s for a warm night.



CONTINUED WARM FRIDAY

Warm with increasing clouds Friday, and a chance for a late day shower. High in the upper 60’s.



DAMP WITH STORMS POSSIBLE FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING

Showers and thunderstorms Friday night and Saturday. Low Friday night in the lower 50’s.

Early high Saturday in the low to mid 50’s, but falling temperatures through the day. Showers and possible thunderstorms.

Showers into Saturday night, mainly cloudy into Sunday morning. Low in the upper 30’s.

Isolated light rain or snow early Sunday, mainly cloudy. High around 50°.



COLDER MORNINGS INTO NEXT WEEK

Mostly cloudy and a low in the mid 30’s Sunday night.

Monday partly sunny and a high in the low to mid 50’s.

Low to mid 30’s Monday night and partly cloudy.

Partly sunny Tuesday with a chance for an afternoon shower. High in the low to mid 50’s.



RAIN LIKELY TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY

Showers likely Tuesday night. Low in the mid 40’s.

Scattered showers Wednesday, with a high in the mid 50’s.

Low around 40° Wednesday night with shower chance.

Chance for a few showers Thursday. Partly sunny otherwise and a high in the upper 40’s.