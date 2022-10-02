RADAR AND SATELLITE

Scans are clear throughout the Valley on 33 Pinpoint Radar. High pressure builds north of the Great Lakes to help keep weather dry near term.

TEMPERATURES

Temperatures are currently in the mid 60s. They will fall into the upper 30s overnight.

EVENING OUTLOOK

Plan for a beautiful evening. Skies will be clear, but temperatures will be cooler in the mid 40s late.

DAYBREAK OUTLOOK

Grab a jacket for a chilly morning. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 50s by noon.

FUTURE TRACKER

Clear weather can be expected tonight. Temperatures will get cold into morning in the mid to upper 30s. Partly sunny skies will last throughout Monday with temperatures reaching the low to mid 60s. More calm weather can be expected Monday night into Tuesday. Expect partly sunny skies Tuesday with temperatures reaching the mid 60s.

TONIGHT

Expect calm weather this evening with temperatures dropping into the mid 40s late.

MONDAY

Plan for partly sunny skies with temperatures climbing into the mid 60s.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Calm weather can be expected through Thursday. Temperatures will reach the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday. A small chance for rain enters the forecast Thursday night (20% PM) and lasts into Friday (30%) and Saturday (20%). Partly sunny skies and cool high temperatures in the mid 50s are expected next weekend.