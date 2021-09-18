Beautiful end to the weekend, workweek starts warm but ends much cooler

TONIGHT

Temperatures will be much cooler for our Saturday night. Lows by daybreak Sunday drop toward the middle to lower 50s as cooler and less humid air builds into the region. Skies will be mainly clear and patchy fog is possible.

SUNDAY

Sunday will be a beautiful day! Patchy fog is possible in the morning, followed by lots of sunshine. It will be a mostly sunny and comfortable day. Humidity levels will stay fairly low with highs around 80°. Skies remain mostly clear Sunday night. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

MONDAY

Monday will be warm and that humidity starts creeping back in as dew points jump back into the 60s. Daytime highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. We start the day with sunshine and some scattered clouds. An increase in clouds is expected into the evening. There is also a slight chance at a passing shower or a storm into Monday evening. A passing shower remains possible early Monday night and it will be much warmer and more humid. Lows will be in the middle 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The upcoming week will end sharply cooler than how it begins. Rain chances will come up a little more on Tuesday with a humid high in the middle 70s. Spotty rain and thunderstorms are expected in the region, primarily in the afternoon and evening. Fall officially begins on Wednesday and a cold front will arrive, preparing to deliver a burst of fall weather. We will have lots of clouds around with temps around 70° for highs. Rain and thunderstorms are likely. The pattern turns much cooler on the back side of this system. Highs Thursday will only reach the mid-60s and a few showers or sprinkles will be possible. Highs stay in the 60s next Friday with some sun.

