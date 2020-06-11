Beautiful day and much less humid Thursday

Dew points continue falling across the area overnight, making it feel much less humid by morning -- Here's an update on your Thursday, Friday, and the weekend:

THURSDAY

Thursday won’t be as hot and will be much less humid. Overall, it is looking like a beautiful day. Scattered clouds are expected in the morning with skies becoming mostly sunny by late-morning. Afternoon highs will be around 80°. Thursday night will be a bit cooler. Expect mostly clear skies with lows in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY

Friday will also be a fairly nice day. Skies will be partly sunny and temperatures will climb to the upper 70s. There is a chance for a few isolated afternoon showers or thunderstorms developing. The chance for a few showers lingers into the early evening as well. Friday night will turn even cooler. Expect clearing skies with lows in the upper 40s by Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend outlook features well below average temperatures for the area. Both Saturday and Sunday are looking partly sunny. Temperatures will struggle to near 70° both days, with highs likely to only reach the upper 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and the cool weather does carry over to the start of the workweek. Temperatures begin warming up into the middle of next week.

