Back to summer Friday; window opens back up for a stray shower or t-storm

TONIGHT

Fog is in the forecast again tonight. Most of what develops will be patchy and much lighter than last night, though a few pockets of more moderate to dense fog aren’t completely out of the question. Skies will clear this evening and stay mostly clear overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 60s.

FRIDAY

We head right back to feeling like summer Friday. The day begins with some patchy fog in the early morning. Expect lots of sunshine through the day with some scattered clouds around into the afternoon. Highs will warm to the mid-80s and dew points will start rising back into the middle to upper 60s, so you will start noticing that summertime stickiness into the late afternoon. We are also going to have to keep an eye out for an isolated shower or a stray thunderstorm by late afternoon into the evening. As moisture levels come up, a couple of showers may develop, especially along the lake shore as the lake breeze develops. The chance at precipitation is low but not zero throughout the area and if any showers or storms can develop, coverage would be very limited. That said, everyone does have a low chance of encountering a shower. This also includes during high school football play. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to around 80° at kickoff and drop to the middle to lower 70s by the final plays. A passing shower or storm is possible throughout the duration of the games.

We will continue watching for a few hit-and-miss showers or storms throughout Friday night. It will be a mild and more humid night with mid-60s for overnight lows. Skies will be partly cloudy.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

An approaching cold front will bring partly sunny skies Saturday and a chance for a few showers or storms. While a morning shower is possible, the arrival of the weak cold front into the afternoon and early evening will provide the better trigger to touch off a couple of passing showers or an isolated storm. We will be warm and humid with lower to mid-80s for highs. Dew points drop again into the evening and winds briefly shift back to a more northerly direction. The falling dew points will mean the chance for a shower ends by the evening and skies will head back toward mostly clear conditions.

Saturday Night

Temperatures will be a tad cooler Saturday night. Lows will fall back into the middle to upper 50s and we will have a chance at a little patchy fog. Skies will be mostly clear throughout the night.

Sunday

Sunday is shaping up to be another beautiful day! Patchy fog is possible again in the morning, followed by more sunshine. It will be a mostly sunny day and comfortable. Humidity levels will stay fairly low with highs in the lower 80s. Skies remain mostly clear Sunday night. Lows will be around 60°.

LOOKING AHEAD

The upcoming week starts warm but is looking like it will end sharply cooler. Monday will be back in the mid-80s and it will become more humid again. While most of the day is looking dry, we will have to keep an eye out for a few passing showers or storms into the evening. Rain chances will come up more on Tuesday with a humid high around 80° and spotty afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorms. Fall officially begins on Wednesday and a cold front will arrive, preparing to deliver a burst of fall weather. We will have lots of clouds around with lower 70s for highs. Rain and thunderstorms are likely. The pattern turns much cooler on the back side of this system. Highs Thursday will struggle to approach the mid-60s and a few showers or sprinkles will be possible.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.