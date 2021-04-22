Back to spring after a frosty Friday morning; well above average temps return next week

Our cold snap comes to an end tonight with temperatures back in the 50s Friday. Only a few more days to go before those highs surge back to around 80°! Here's the outlook:

TONIGHT

One more cold night to get through before we get back to spring. Temperatures tonight will drop toward the upper 20s. Frost is likely across the area. The evening clouds will break up early tonight with partly to mostly clear skies by daybreak.

FRIDAY

Much better weather ahead Friday. The early morning will be cold and frosty. There will be a lot of sun for the start of the day which will help drive up temperatures quickly. We will be around 50° by noon. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s with a mix of sun and scattered clouds. Friday night will be a little warmer, too. Lows will be in the middle to upper 30s with partly cloudy skies overnight.

SATURDAY

Saturday will be a cloudier day overall but we have a chance for a little bit of morning sun. Skies become overcast by early afternoon and rain chances will start climbing. Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s but temperatures will quickly cool into the evening as rain develops. Showers are likely by the early evening. Rain will continue Saturday night with cloudy skies. Lows will be in the lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday will be in the mid-50s for highs and the day starts off mostly cloudy. There will be a chance at a few lingering morning sprinkles. Skies slowly turn partly sunny through Sunday afternoon. The big warmup begins Monday when highs return to the 60s. By Tuesday, we will be back around 80° again and will remain well above average into the end of the week!

