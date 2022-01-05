Back to some January cold Thursday, watching for a little snow

TONIGHT

Temperatures tumble fast tonight, falling to the middle to upper teens by daybreak. A few snow flurries are possible tonight as the cold rushes into the area. Little if any accumulation will occur this evening. The strong winds gusts from this afternoon will let up a little bit, but we will still have a brisk breeze with occasional gusts to around 30MPH overnight. The winds will drive wind chills down into the single digits by daybreak.

THURSDAY

Thursday will be a much colder day with daytime highs only making it to the mid-20s. Wind chills will start off in the single digits in the morning and hover between 10° and 20° through the day. Clouds will be scattered in the morning, with a few peeks of sunshine possible. We become mostly cloudy in the afternoon as we wait for a storm system to graze the area into Thursday evening.

The chance for snow showers will be ramping up around sunset and continue into Thursday evening. Snow showers will end early into the night. We will then shift our attention to the snowbelt for a little lake effect snow developing into Friday morning. The heavier snow with this storm system will pass by to our southeast but accumulations of a dusting up to a fluffy inch of snow are possible by Friday morning. As lake effect develops toward daybreak, we will start watching for an additional dusting in the snowbelt. Temperatures will stay cold, falling back into the mid-teens, and wind chills will fall back toward the single digits at times.

FRIDAY

Friday begins with some lake effect snow showers, especially up in the northern snowbelt. A light dusting to an isolated inch is possible into northern Trumbull and Mercer counties through the morning and early afternoon. Our chances for snow fade into Friday evening.

Outside of the snowbelt, expect scattered clouds and continued cold. Highs Friday will be in the mid-20s but brisk winds will keep daytime wind chills between 10° and 20°. Friday night will be cold with partly to mostly clear skies. Lows will return to the middle teens.

LOOKING AHEAD

After Friday, we are going to see another brief warm-up. Highs Saturday will rise back toward the mid-30s with sunshine and a few scattered clouds through the day. Another storm system arrives in the region Saturday night into Sunday. We end the weekend cloudy and soggy with rain likely Sunday and highs around 40°. Another cold front will pass by Sunday night, ushering in more cold January weather for early next week. Monday will be in the middle 20s for highs with scattered lake effect snow showers and flurries throughout the day. Highs Tuesday will struggle to reach 20°. The chance for lake effect snow showers and flurries will continue Tuesday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.