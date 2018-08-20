Back to school with a warm sunny day Video

DAYBREAK WEATHER

It's the first day of classes for a few schools today for Monday. Early morning temperatures in the upper 50's to lower 60's. Mostly clear skies.

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Sunshine with increasing afternoon clouds for Monday. High in the lower 80's. We'll start to get a bit more humid this afternoon as well.

STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE TUESDAY

Rain and thunderstorms can fire up as early as 2am Monday night into Tuesday morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely for Tuesday. Heavy rain which could cause flash flooding is the main threat. It'll be humid Tuesday, with dew points around 70°. Showers and storms continue Tuesday night as well.

MUCH COOLER MID WEEK

Wednesday high will only manage to make it to around 70°. Chance for a lingering shower as the cooler air spills into the area.

DRY FOR THE END OF THE WEEK AND MOST OF THE WEEKEND

Dry and increasing temperatures for the latter part of the week and into Saturday. By Saturday we'll be in the lower 80's.

PANERATHON SUNDAY

The 9th annual Panerathon event is this Sunday at the Covelli Centre. Right now there is a slight chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms on Sunday. Temperatures in the morning in the mid to upper 60's.

For hourly conditions and the complete 7 day forecast, click HERE