Back to cooling temperatures as rain chances rise

The clouds that moved in this evening are ahead of the rain that arrives tonight -- here's how the next storm impacts your Tuesday:

TONIGHT

Our next cold front moves into the region tonight. Skies will be overcast with mild temperatures. Rain showers develop overnight into Tuesday morning. It will become breezy through the night with gusts to 30MPH possible by daybreak. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY

Rain showers and sprinkles are likely through the morning Tuesday with overcast skies. Rain will fizzle out a bit in the afternoon. We are looking for a little sun through mid to late afternoon. It will be breezy throughout the day but any afternoon sun will help enhance wind gusts. We will have a chance for gusts around 30MPH. That sun also helps temperatures rise toward the mid-60s for daytime highs.

Tuesday night will turn cooler. It will remain a little breezy across the area. Lows drop to the mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY

We will continue cooling Wednesday. It will be a breezy day with some sunshine and scattered clouds. Wind gusts to 30MPH are possible with highs in the mid-50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

No major warm-ups as of now in the extended forecast. While it does look like we get back into the 60s Thursday, another cold front approaches Friday with cooler temperatures and the chance for some showers. We will also be monitoring for some weekend showers.

