Back above freezing Wednesday, warm-up continues through end of the workweek

Wednesday morning will be another cold one but we will add about 10° to the afternoon highs -- Here's a look at the warmer end to the week and when our next storm arrives:

TONIGHT

We have another cold night ahead. Skies clear out through the evening, helping temperatures drop into the teens by late-evening. Overnight lows settle into the lower teens. Some rural area may be able to touch upper single digits by sunrise Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY

Warming temperatures continue and we will start to melt away a little of that snow Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day. Temperatures rise into the 30s by noon. We will continue rising toward the upper 30s into the afternoon.

Wednesday night will be fairly quiet. Expect a few clouds working into the region. It isn’t looking as cold but still chilly. Overnight lows will be around 20°.

THURSDAY

We add a few more degrees onto those afternoon high temperatures. Clouds will be increasing early in the day. We will be mostly cloudy for the majority of the day. Afternoon highs will be around 40°. Thursday night continues the warming trend with lows only dipping to the mid-20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We warm to the mid-40s on Friday and will also begin feeling the impacts of our next storm system. It is looking like an overcast day across the area. The chance for showers climbs into the evening. We will continue with wet weather and some snow into the weekend.

