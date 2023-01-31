(WKBN) — It is hard to overlook how warm January 2023 has been compared to what we typically think of for January temperatures. The overall average temperature for the month has been over 8° above normal! While there were some significantly warm afternoons, the night-time low temperatures have also been impressive. Average lows range from 18° to 22° during the month of January in the Youngstown area. Few days had low temperatures that were even within 5° of normal.

How far above normal were low temperatures in the Youngstown area in January 2023?

The average low temperature at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport for January 2023 is 30.3°. That is 11° above normal! Below is a breakdown of the ranges of overnight lows for January 2023.

Low Temperature Range Number of Days Less than 0° Zero 0° to 9° Zero 10° to 19° 3 Days 20° to 29° 13 Days 30° to 39° 12 Days 40° to 49° 3 Days Number of days low temperatures reached each temperature range in January 2023 at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport

This is the first January since 2006 — 18 years ago! — that low temperatures never dropped to at least the single digits. It is only the fifth January on record that temperatures never fell into the lower teens (10° to 13°). In total, low temperatures were above normal 28 of January’s 31 days. We had one day where we hit the normal low, and only two days where low temperatures dropped below the normal low on that given date.

Below is a look at the low temperature departure from normal for each day of January 2023 at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

Low temperature departure from normal for each day of January 2023 at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport

What records for low temperatures were broken in January 2023?

January 2023 will go down as the third warmest average low temperature on record. As discussed above, the average low temperature at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Vienna was 30.3° which is 11.0° above normal.

Average low temperature at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport for January 2023

Below is a breakdown of the top ten warmest overall average low temperatures at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport for the month of January.

Rank Year Average January Low Temperature 1 1932 33.0° 2 1933 30.8° 3 2023 30.3° 4 2006 29.7° 5 1998 28.3° 6 1937 28.0° 7 1990 27.8° 8 1950 27.1° 9 2020 27.0° 10 2002 26.4° Top 10 warmest overall average low temperatures at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport for the month of January

Another stat that January 2023 achieved is ending with the second warmest lowest-low temperature on record for the month. The coldest temperature hit at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport as of 6 p.m. Jan. 31, 2023, has been 15° on Jan. 15. It is possible we could drop below that before midnight which would alter this stat. However, if the temperature remains above 15° through 11:59 p.m., then it will be the second warmest lowest-low on record.