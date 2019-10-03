Autumn comes bursting through the door tonight

The switch has been flipped and sweater weather moving in -- The extended forecast includes some chilly mornings and some weekend showers. Here's the update:

TONIGHT

The transition from hot and humid to cooler and more fall-like weather is underway. Temperatures drop fast though the evening and into tonight. The risk for storms ends as the sun goes down. While some thinning of the clouds is expected early, clouds will increase again overnight. The cooler air moving into the region will come with a chance for some pockets of sprinkles or a few stray showers. We drop toward the lower 60s by 11PM, with lows falling all the way to the lower 50s by daybreak Friday.

FRIDAY

Grab the hoodies and hot pumpkin spice lattes — fall is finally here and isn’t going anywhere anytime soon! The morning will be cloudy and cooler with patchy drizzle or some isolated showers. We will see a gradual decrease in clouds through the afternoon, allowing for peeks of sunshine. This won’t help temperatures much. Expect a light northerly breeze and temperatures hovering in the mid to upper 50s through the afternoon.

This will be the first high school football Friday where you’ll need the hoodies. Skies will be turning mostly clear by kickoff and temperatures will drop fast. We will be in the lower 50s at kickoff with temperatures dropping into the 40s by the final plays. It will be a cold overnight with clear and starry skies and lows falling all the way down to around 39°.

SATURDAY

Don’t be fooled by all the sunshine Saturday morning. The morning will feel cold after the string of recent warmth. We will spend the morning rising through the 40s to mid-50s by noon. The sunny skies continue into the afternoon as highs reach the mid-60s. Clouds increase into Saturday evening which will help keep temperatures from turning as cold into Sunday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our next storm system will be on the approach Saturday night. Expect skies to turn cloudy through Sunday morning. Showers will develop through the day, especially into the afternoon and evening. Sunday night looks rather soggy with the risk of rain carrying over into the start of the workweek.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.