Areas of fog possible overnight, Saturday morning

Temperatures will be cooler tonight -- Fog is possible for the area to kick off the final weekend of 2019 and the decade. Here's when the next storm arrives:

TONIGHT

Patchy clouds are expected at times tonight. It will be much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Areas of fog will develop overnight into Saturday morning with dense fog possible for the start of the day.

SATURDAY

Areas of fog are possible Saturday morning with a chance for pockets of dense fog. Any fog that develops thins into the afternoon with some sunshine and scattered clouds expected. Sunshine will help boost temperatures to the mid-40s for daytime highs after spending the morning in the lower to mid-30s.

Saturday evening will be fairly quiet. Skies will be clear early. Lows drop to the mid-30s with increasing clouds overnight.

SUNDAY

Sunday begins with overcast skies and an increasing risk of showers. Rain will develop mid to late morning. The rest of the day will feature off and on round of showers with heavy rain possible at times, especially late-day. Temperatures rise to the lower 50s by the afternoon and continue to climb toward the mid-50s by midnight. The rise in temps continue into early Monday morning when we reach the upper 50s. Thunder is possible Sunday evening and overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday begins with scattered rain showers and an early morning high in the upper 50s. Temperatures fall throughout the day Monday, with cooler weather expected for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

