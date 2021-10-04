Areas of fog likely tonight, temperatures staying warm this week

TONIGHT

The isolated evening showers will taper into tonight. We will have a partly to mostly clear sky overnight. Fog is likely to develop with pockets of dense fog likely into the morning. The areas of fog will be slow to clear out Tuesday, meaning much of the morning will include a blanket of fog. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s to around 60°.

TUESDAY

Plan for areas of dense fog through the morning commute. Fog will be slow to clear out, taking until the early afternoon to thin. Temperatures won’t move much while the fog is in place. Skies will become partly sunny through the afternoon and that sun will help boost temperatures to the mid-70s for highs. Expect partly to mostly clear skies Tuesday night with lows returning to the upper 50s. Patchy fog is possible again for the region.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday starts off with patchy fog possible and partly sunny skies. We will be partly sunny throughout the afternoon with warmer temperatures expected. Highs will be in the upper 70s. An isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible. The risk for a couple showers or storms will linger into the evening. Expect scattered clouds overnight with lows around 60°

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances will come up again for the latter part of the week. Thursday will have some sun with spotty rain and storms expected, especially through the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-70s. Friday is currently looking like our best chance for some widespread rain and scattered storms around the area. Rain chances will remain elevated Saturday with more spotty rain and storms to kickoff the weekend. Highs Friday and Saturday will also be in the mid-70s. Dry weather returns for Sunday and Monday with highs around 80°, well above average, next Monday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.