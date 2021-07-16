Areas of flooding remain a high risk overnight, improving weather coming late-weekend

WEATHER ALERTS

Numerous advisories and alerts have been issued for flooding this Friday evening. Several communities have seen rainfall greater than 2″ today with more rain likely overnight. For the latest weather alerts, CLICK HERE.

TONIGHT

Rounds of downpours and thunderstorms will continue into the night. Heavy rain will occur at times, capable of causing areas of flooding. Please remember, if you encounter flooding, DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH IT! TURN AROUND AND FIND A SAFER ROUTE! In additiona to areas of flooding, we will also have to continue to monitor for an isolated gusty storm or two. The risk becomes much lower after sunset and overnight, but will linger through the evening. It will remain humid and mild with lows in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY

Saturday will start off with a continued chance for a few heavy downpours or thunderstorms, mostly early in the day. A cold front will slowly work through the region into the afternoon, keeping scattered showers in the forecast through early evening. Expect a lot of clouds around through much of the day, keeping temperatures in the middle to upper 70s for highs. The cold front will finally clear the area into the evening, allowing for somewhat drier and cooler air to return. Dew points drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s and overnight lows will be around 60°. Any rain by evening and overnight would be just a stray shower or sprinkle. Clouds will also break a bit overnight.

SUNDAY

Sunday will be a much nicer and drier day for the area. Skies will be partly sunny. Highs will warm back to the lower 80s. It will be a much drier day, though a stray late-afternoon or evening storm can’t be completely ruled out. A stray shower is also possible early Sunday night. The chance for any raindrops fades by morning. Lows will be around 60°.

LOOKING AHEAD

The pattern is looking much drier next week. The workweek begins with a little sunshine and temperatures warming back up. We will have a chance for a few showers or storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. There is a better chance for some wet weather on Friday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.