Are you weather ready for tomorrow's Panerathon? Video

Saturday night after midnight we could see some redevelopment from the line of showers that fizzled before reaching The Valley this afternoon. Spotty showers late tonight with lows near 70.

Panerathon Weather

There is a slight risk for some rain and rumbles of thunder tomorrow morning. They will be very scattered though - meaning you'll likely be able to outrun them (pardon the pun).

It will however be warm and muggy for everyone. Highs midday will reach low 80s but feel closer to 90.

More heat and humidity for the start of the workweek but a cold front Wednesday brings a switch after it throws some rain and storms our way.

For the full breakdown, click "Play" on the video above.