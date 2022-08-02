We are into the part of summer where weeds start to take over the allergy concerns. Grasses and trees become less of a threat to your body as they have moved past their peak of pollen growth.

Allergies in August increase as ragweed blooms out

With the weeds taking over, some may find they suffer more from ragweed. Ragweed is reaching the stage in growth where the weed produces pollen as it blooms out and flowers.

Ragweed is a plant that flowers in the late summer and fall.





A look at some ragweed getting ready to flower.

Why Ragweed impacts your body

This pollen then causes your body to react if you are allergic to the ragweed’s pollen.

Your immune system trying to react to these allergens is the reason your body develops scratchy/watery eyes, sneezing, runny nose and scratchy throat.

Pollen allergens can even trigger asthma attacks in some people.

The news is not great for ragweed allergy sufferers as the season continues into the fall.