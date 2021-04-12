April showers stick around for Monday

TONIGHTAnother mild night ahead for early April. Temperatures will fall to the middle to lower 50s tonight. There will be a slight chance at a passing shower or sprinkle during your Friday evening. The chance for any raindrops ends around midnight. The rest of the night will be mostly clear.

WEEKEND OUTLOOKSaturdayGet outside as early as you can to enjoy the warmer than average, summer-like temperatures Saturday. It will be the last day with temperatures as warm as they have been for a while. The average high temperature for the time of year is in the mid-50s, and highs Saturday will be back around 80°. If we can hit 80°, we will tie the record high, set in 1945 and last tied in 2011.