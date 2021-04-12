April showers stick around for Monday

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers (60%).
High: 60
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers winding down (20%).
Low: 43
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy.
High: 66
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy.
Low: 42
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance for showers (20%).
High: 61
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Low chance for a few wet snowflakes (40%).
High: 50 Low: 38
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance for showers (20%).
High: 58 Low: 37
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance for showers (20%).
High: 62 Low: 38
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance for showers (30%).
High: 61 Low: 40