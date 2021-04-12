April showers stick around for Monday

It should be a rainy week

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers (60%).
High: 60

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers winding down (20%).
Low: 43

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy.
High: 66

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy.
Low: 42

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance for showers (20%).
High: 61

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Low chance for a few wet snowflakes (40%).
High: 50 Low: 38

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance for showers (20%).
High: 58 Low: 37

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance for showers (20%).
High: 62 Low: 38

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance for showers (30%).
High: 61 Low: 40

