April 1st snowfall eclipses month of March

The temperature will be 20° below normal today, thought it will be sunny and slightly warmer Friday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

The snow for April 1 has already eclipsed the whole month of March.

Snow showers are accumulating around a half-inch on rooftops and in the lawns. Temperatures are in the lower-30s, and wind chills are in the mid to upper teens.

Watch for visibility drop-offs and slick bridges and overpasses.

Snow showers continue today, and it will be cloudy and blustery. Temperatures stay in the lower-30s.



COLD TONIGHT

The low temperature tonight will be in the low- to mid-20s. Expect an early-evening snow shower chance with skies clearing overnight.



SUNNY, STILL CHILLY FOR FRIDAY

Sunny skies and a high around 40° are in the forecast Friday. Temperatures drop to the mid-20s, with mostly clear skies, Friday night.



WARMING FOR THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Temperatures warm to the mid-50s, and it’s expected to be partly sunny Saturday.

The low will be around 40° into Easter Sunday morning. Sunshine and clouds are also expected for Easter, as it will be warmer into the afternoon, with a high in the low- to mid-60s.



MILD FOR MONDAY, SHOWER CHANCE TUESDAY

Temperatures in the upper-30s and partly-cloudy skies are in the forecast Monday night. It will be partly sunny Monday, with a high in the mid-60s and a slight chance for a stray sprinkle. Temperatures drop to the mid-40s Monday night, and it will be mostly cloudy.



ISOLATED SHOWERS MID TO LATE WEEK

Temperatures in the mid-60s with isolated showers are in the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The low will be in the mid-40s each night.