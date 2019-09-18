Anyone tired of the sunshine yet? Rain is still a little ways out — Here’s when showers return

Where was this forecast all summer?! Another nice day Thursday but the risk for stray showers will begin rising for the end of the week -- Here's the updated forecast:

TONIGHT

Tonight stays quiet and will turn cool quickly. Temperatures fall to around 60° by 11PM. Overnight lows fall to around 50° with upper 40s possible in spots, especially rural areas. A little patchy fog is possible again tonight, mainly in valleys and low-lying areas.

THURSDAY

We have another beautiful day ahead Thursday! The day begins with sunny skies followed by another mostly sunny afternoon. Humidity stays low so it will feel comfortably warm through the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80°.

Thursday night remains quiet and cool. Skies will be mainly clear again and temperatures will fall quickly. It will be around 60° by 11PM, falling to the lower 50s by daybreak Friday.

FRIDAY

How’d we get so lucky? Friday will be another great day for the area. Expect highs around 80° but there are a few differences compared to the rest of the week. There will be a slow up-tick in dew points Friday. This will lead to some scattered clouds and a touch of humidity to the air. Still, the majority of the day will feature a lot of sun.

One thing I am watching closely into Friday evening is for the risk of a stray shower. As the moisture level increases, a few stray showers will try to develop to our west. These will be largely driven by the daytime heating. Those showers may be close-by come 7PM. The chance for Friday evening rain would be about 10% and will be mainly for the western portion of the viewing area. That said, it is dependent on how much moisture can work into the area. If a shower develops, it may only amount to a sprinkle due to the drier air. The risk is extremely low.

The rest of Friday night will feature mostly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures. Lows will drop to the upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Most of the weekend is looking dry but there are a few windows where some showers or storms are possible. Temperatures will be at their warmest over this seven day forecast period through the weekend. While a stray afternoon shower is possible Saturday, an approaching cold front comes late Sunday, ramping up our risk for rain showers and thunderstorms. Until then, enjoy the sun!

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above.